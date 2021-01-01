500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of 500.com stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. 500.com has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $386.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.42.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 86.49% and a negative net margin of 2,115.05%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter.

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

