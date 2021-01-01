Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on GLP. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Global Partners in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE:GLP opened at $16.62 on Monday. Global Partners has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $20.47. The company has a market cap of $565.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.38. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

