Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LIND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.40.

Shares of LIND opened at $17.12 on Monday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $853.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.61.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 71.47% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $667,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,043,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after acquiring an additional 129,913 shares during the period. Deep Field Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 134,071 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,073,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Lionstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 929,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 302,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 158,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

