Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Trading Down 0.9%

Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) shares traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. 17,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 34,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCMJ. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in Merida Merger Corp. I by 30.2% in the third quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 911,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 211,500 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 17.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 676,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 99,348 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. 65.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

