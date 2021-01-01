Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) Shares Up 0.9%

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCBI) shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.75 and last traded at $27.25. 6,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 2,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94.

About Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. It accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit, and remote deposits. The company also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit.

