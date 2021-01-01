CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) Trading 100% Higher

CTGX Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHCX)’s share price traded up 100% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06.

CTGX Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHCX)

CTGX Mining, Inc, through its subsidiary, Sackets Harbor Brewing Company, develops, produces, and markets micro brewed beers. The company offers its products under the brand names of War of 1812 Amber Ale, Railroad Red Ale, Thousand Island Pale Ale, 1812 Amber Ale Light, and Harbor Wheat. It also develops complementary products, such Sackets Harbor Coffee and Sackets Harbor Brewing Co Root Beer.

