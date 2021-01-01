BidaskClub Downgrades BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) to Sell

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $55,380.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $915,742. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

