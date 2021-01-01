Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.97.

NYSE VLY opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $332.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 270,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 973,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 19.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 20.4% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 18,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

