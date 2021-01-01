PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PNM. UBS Group downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Sidoti downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup started coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.22.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PNM Resources by 666.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,749,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 34,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,145,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.