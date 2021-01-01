Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

PRLB stock opened at $153.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.99. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69 and a beta of 1.85.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 39.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,678,000 after acquiring an additional 877,629 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter worth about $16,452,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,404,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,767,000 after acquiring an additional 99,205 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 18.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

