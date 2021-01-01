Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.
PRLB stock opened at $153.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.99. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69 and a beta of 1.85.
In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 39.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,678,000 after acquiring an additional 877,629 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter worth about $16,452,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,404,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,767,000 after acquiring an additional 99,205 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 18.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter.
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
