Head-To-Head Analysis: BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and United Tennessee Bankshares (OTCMKTS:UNTN)

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and United Tennessee Bankshares (OTCMKTS:UNTN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BCB Bancorp and United Tennessee Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 14.85% 8.66% 0.64% United Tennessee Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

34.6% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of United Tennessee Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of United Tennessee Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. United Tennessee Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. BCB Bancorp pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BCB Bancorp and United Tennessee Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $128.95 million 1.47 $21.03 million $1.20 9.23 United Tennessee Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Tennessee Bankshares.

Risk & Volatility

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Tennessee Bankshares has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BCB Bancorp and United Tennessee Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 United Tennessee Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

BCB Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 23.22%. Given BCB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BCB Bancorp is more favorable than United Tennessee Bankshares.

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats United Tennessee Bankshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and residential property construction loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans; and residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of June 30, 2020, it operated 31 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Newark, Monroe Township, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 3 branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

About United Tennessee Bankshares

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Newport Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement account, and certificates of deposit. Its lending products include one-to-four family first mortgage loans; car loans, lines of credit remodeling; loans of deposits secured/unsecured land refinancing; and home improvement, new construction, and debt consolidation loans, as well as commercial real estate loans. It also invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities, obligations of states and political, and the U.S. government and agency securities. The company operated through three full-service banking offices located in Newport, Tennessee. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Newport, Tennessee.

