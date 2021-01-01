$525.83 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to post $525.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $491.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $552.00 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $969.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.31. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $401.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.69 million.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.84 and a beta of 1.27.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

