American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) versus Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Critical Contrast

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) and Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get American Water Works alerts:

78.4% of American Water Works shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Essential Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of American Water Works shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Essential Utilities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for American Water Works and Essential Utilities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Water Works 1 5 5 0 2.36 Essential Utilities 0 1 0 0 2.00

American Water Works presently has a consensus target price of $143.82, indicating a potential downside of 6.29%. Essential Utilities has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.73%. Given Essential Utilities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Essential Utilities is more favorable than American Water Works.

Profitability

This table compares American Water Works and Essential Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Water Works 17.63% 11.03% 2.94% Essential Utilities 25.15% 8.83% 3.36%

Risk and Volatility

American Water Works has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Utilities has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Water Works and Essential Utilities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Water Works $3.61 billion 7.71 $621.00 million $3.61 42.51 Essential Utilities $889.69 million 13.04 $224.54 million $1.47 32.17

American Water Works has higher revenue and earnings than Essential Utilities. Essential Utilities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Water Works, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

American Water Works pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Essential Utilities pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. American Water Works pays out 60.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essential Utilities pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Water Works has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Essential Utilities has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

American Water Works beats Essential Utilities on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems. It also provides various warranty protection programs to residential customers; and water and wastewater services on various military installations. In addition, the company undertakes contracts with municipal customers, primarily to operate and manage water and wastewater facilities, as well as offers other related services. It operates approximately 80 surface water treatment plants; 520 groundwater treatment plants; 140 wastewater treatment plants; 52,500 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,000 groundwater wells; 1,500 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,300 treated water storage facilities; and 76 dams. The company serves approximately 15 million people with drinking water, wastewater, and other water-related services in 46 states. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party. It serves approximately 3 million residential water, commercial water, fire protection, industrial water, wastewater, and other water and utility customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Aqua America, Inc. and changed its name to Essential Utilities, Inc. in February 2020. Essential Utilities, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.