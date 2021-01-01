Analysts Anticipate Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) to report sales of $5.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viela Bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Viela Bio will report full year sales of $8.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 million to $9.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $63.50 million, with estimates ranging from $44.44 million to $83.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viela Bio.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIE. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Viela Bio from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Viela Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ VIE opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.10. Viela Bio has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.12.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

