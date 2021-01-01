The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GPS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on The Gap from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Gap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.95.

NYSE:GPS opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other The Gap news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $444,665.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,058.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 53.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Gap by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 182.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,584 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

