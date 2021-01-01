Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Erie Indemnity stock opened at $245.60 on Wednesday. Erie Indemnity has a 52-week low of $130.20 and a 52-week high of $256.77. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.20.
Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $653.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Erie Indemnity Company Profile
Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.
