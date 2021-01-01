Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Erie Indemnity stock opened at $245.60 on Wednesday. Erie Indemnity has a 52-week low of $130.20 and a 52-week high of $256.77. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.20.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $653.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,725,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,809,000 after purchasing an additional 52,875 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 334,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Erie Indemnity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 27.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

