OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Shares of OCFT opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.19 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 774,385.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,600,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 82.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 29,040 shares during the period.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

