Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Telefónica by 81.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 274,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 303,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 29.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

