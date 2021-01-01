MannKind’s (MNKD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MNKD. BidaskClub lowered shares of MannKind from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. MannKind has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.04 million, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 34,602 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $99,999.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 398,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in MannKind by 40.0% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 412.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

