Roth Capital Boosts Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target to $21.00

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s current price.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

RMBS stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92. Rambus has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rambus will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Rambus declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $37,997.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,249.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $42,245.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,452.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,313 shares of company stock worth $549,392. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

