Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Axos Financial stock opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.79. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $38.01.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $148,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 420.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Axos Financial by 43.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

