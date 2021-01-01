Reviewing EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI) and Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) and EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and EVCI Career Colleges’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Technical Institute $331.50 million 0.64 -$7.87 million ($0.52) -12.42 EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EVCI Career Colleges has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Universal Technical Institute.

Risk and Volatility

Universal Technical Institute has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVCI Career Colleges has a beta of 3.6, meaning that its stock price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Universal Technical Institute and EVCI Career Colleges, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Technical Institute 0 1 5 0 2.83 EVCI Career Colleges 0 0 0 0 N/A

Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus price target of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 52.22%. Given Universal Technical Institute’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Universal Technical Institute is more favorable than EVCI Career Colleges.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and EVCI Career Colleges’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Technical Institute 2.25% -3.19% -0.68% EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats EVCI Career Colleges on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute. The company also provides manufacturer specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and manufacturer or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers, as well as offers programs for welding and computer numeric control machining. As of April 1, 2020, it operated 13 campuses. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc., offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs. Its other subsidiary, Interboro Institute, Inc., provides college degree programs leading to the associate in occupational studies degree and associate in applied sciences degree. EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, Pennsylvania School of Business, Inc., offers two associate in specialized business degree programs and two diploma programs in information technology, as well as three business diploma programs. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Yonkers, New York. On November 13, 2017, EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.