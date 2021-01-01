Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:ESHY) Shares Up 0.2%

Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:ESHY)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $21.11. Approximately 842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.