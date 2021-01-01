FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) Trading 0.2% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $34.07. Approximately 3,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 13,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,146,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.