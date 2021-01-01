Liberty TripAdvisor (OTCMKTS:LTRPB) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTRPB) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.43 and last traded at $29.43. 2,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 17,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58.

Liberty TripAdvisor (OTCMKTS:LTRPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

