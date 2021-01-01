Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Shares Up 0.3%

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.03 and last traded at $39.03. Approximately 22 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Altus Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Get Altus Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.