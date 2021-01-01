ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $1.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.