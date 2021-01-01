Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMRS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $3.35 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Amyris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.21.

AMRS stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.80. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $6.82.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 3,217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 703,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 682,279 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amyris by 52.1% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 867,020 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Amyris by 52.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 55,461 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 440.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 182,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 148,785 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amyris by 80.7% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,333,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

