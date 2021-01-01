Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMRS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $3.35 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Amyris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.21.
AMRS stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.80. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $6.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 3,217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 703,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 682,279 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amyris by 52.1% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 867,020 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Amyris by 52.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 55,461 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 440.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 182,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 148,785 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amyris by 80.7% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,333,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.
About Amyris
Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.
