Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Raised to $60.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

