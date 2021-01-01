Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AGYS. ValuEngine downgraded Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Securities downgraded shares of Agilysys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $38.38 on Monday. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02. The company has a market cap of $905.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $44,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,204.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Agilysys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Agilysys by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 144,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

