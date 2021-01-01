PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research downgraded shares of PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PRGX Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley downgraded PRGX Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.33.

PRGX Global stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. PRGX Global has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $179.77 million, a P/E ratio of -20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PRGX Global will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PRGX Global by 370.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRGX Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PRGX Global by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

