Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AGIO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $43.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.42. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,442,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

