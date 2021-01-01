Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ (AERI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.17.

AERI stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $632.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,224,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after buying an additional 746,310 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,747,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 246,344 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,456,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,419,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,710,000 after purchasing an additional 45,615 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 445,914 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

