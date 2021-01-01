Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Raised to $42.00 at Raymond James

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATUS. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Altice USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.69.

Altice USA stock opened at $37.87 on Monday. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,074,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,949,000 after buying an additional 5,641,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Altice USA by 1,837.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,630 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth approximately $38,199,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 364.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,269,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,608,000 after purchasing an additional 995,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

