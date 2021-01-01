Mizuho Raises Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $152.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $134.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MCHP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.84.

Shares of MCHP opened at $138.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.26. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.34.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.3685 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

