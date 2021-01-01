Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALGM. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.67.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.80. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $29.48.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

