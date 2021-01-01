Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALGM. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.67.
Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.80. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $29.48.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.
See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.