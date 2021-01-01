Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $39.78 on Monday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12-month low of $34.14 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

In other news, Director James B. Tananbaum acquired 1,000,000 shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

