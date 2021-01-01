NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $162.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.85.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE opened at $141.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Insiders sold 611,170 shares of company stock valued at $83,506,811 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $204,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 303,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 51.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.