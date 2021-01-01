Reviewing Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) & Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG)

Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) and Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Federal Life Group and Genworth Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Genworth Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federal Life Group and Genworth Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Life Group $20.82 million 1.85 -$4.83 million N/A N/A Genworth Financial $8.10 billion 0.24 $343.00 million N/A N/A

Genworth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Life Group.

Risk and Volatility

Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genworth Financial has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Life Group and Genworth Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A Genworth Financial -1.26% 1.12% 0.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Federal Life Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Genworth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Genworth Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genworth Financial beats Federal Life Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federal Life Group Company Profile

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products to the middle American market. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement, accident and health, and final expenses products; and fixed interest and fixed index annuity contracts. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc. provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans. The Australia Mortgage Insurance segment offers flow mortgage insurance and bulk mortgage insurance that aids in the sale of mortgages to the capital markets and helps lenders manage capital and risk. The U.S. Life Insurance segment offers long-term care insurance products; and service traditional life insurance and fixed annuity products in the United States. The Runoff segment includes variable annuity, variable life insurance, and corporate-owned life insurance, as well as funding agreements. The company distributes its products and services through employer groups and directly to customers through its internal sales team. Genworth Financial, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

