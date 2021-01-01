Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.13.

LINC stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

