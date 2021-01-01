Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IBA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBA opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $53.21. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $827.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

