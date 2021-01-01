Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) to “Buy”

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

EXPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Exponent stock opened at $90.03 on Wednesday. Exponent has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $91.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $299,984.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,564.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total value of $10,177,206.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,648,534.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,746 shares of company stock worth $15,233,621 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Exponent by 66.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 46.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 119,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 287.5% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 55,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 41,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 102.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

