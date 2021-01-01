Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

CHDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 140166 upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $194.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.31. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -80.83 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.12 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 41.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $1,812,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $212,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.