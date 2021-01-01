Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BNGO has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. Roth Capital cut Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.30.

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Bionano Genomics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $471.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. Research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 98.6% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 284.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 147,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

