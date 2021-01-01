Wameja Limited (WJA.L) (LON:WJA) Trading Down 2.4%

Wameja Limited (WJA.L) (LON:WJA) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.09 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.10 ($0.08). Approximately 545,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,747,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.50.

About Wameja Limited (WJA.L) (LON:WJA)

Wameja Limited provides cross-border payment services in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It enables cross-border transfer between bank accounts, cards, mobile wallets, or cash outlets. The company was formerly known as eServGlobal Limited and changed its name to Wameja Limited in July 2019.

