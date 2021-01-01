Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 7,439 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 871% compared to the typical volume of 766 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICPT. BidaskClub cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ICPT opened at $24.70 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.95.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $57,791.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,239.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $228,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.