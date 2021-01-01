Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Tactile Systems Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 604 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the average volume of 51 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 56.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth about $87,000.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $872.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.86 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $70.18.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.68 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCMD. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.