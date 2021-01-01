TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

NYSE TEL opened at $121.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of -390.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $121.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,151,808.00. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $2,673,454.00. Insiders sold 186,838 shares of company stock worth $20,767,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 799,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,179,000 after buying an additional 74,989 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.