Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rogers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of ROG opened at $155.29 on Wednesday. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $159.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. Rogers had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $201.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Rogers will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $498,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,581.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Benjamin Mcneil Buckley sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $32,433.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,563 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

