Raymond James Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded The Progressive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Progressive from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.77.

Shares of PGR opened at $98.88 on Wednesday. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.98.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at $39,211,463.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,852 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,295 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,785 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,976,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,648,000 after acquiring an additional 66,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,503,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,641,000 after acquiring an additional 66,669 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

